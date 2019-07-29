Short Circuit: Passenger vehicle partially gutted in fire
News

Short Circuit: Passenger vehicle partially gutted in fire

July 29, 2019

Nanjangud:  A passenger vehicle (Tata Ace) was partially gutted in the fire caused by short circuit at Hullahalli Circle yesterday afternoon.

The Tata Ace (KA-45 3662) belonged to Umesh, a resident of Ashokapuram, who had bought the vehicle through bank loan and was ferrying passengers to various places in the  taluk for a living.

Yesterday afternoon, when Umesh parked the vehicle at Hullahalli Circle, fire was noticed from the battery reportedly due to short circuit and soon a portion of the vehicle caught fire.

The public immediately informed the Fire Brigade Station and the Fire personnel, who rushed to the spot, managed to douse the fire and prevented it from spreading further. But the vehicle was partially gutted in the fire.

Nanjangud Traffic Police have registered a case in this regard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching