International Day of Yoga tomorrow: 1.20 lakh yoga enthusiasts to perform at 120 centres in Mysuru 

June 20, 2026

Mysuru: The District Administration in association with Department of AYUSH, Mysuru ZP, Mysore Palace Board, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Department of School Education, Yoga Federation of Mysore and other organisations, is ready to host the 12th International Day of Yoga in city tomorrow (June 21).

This year, a total of 1.20 lakh yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part in Yoga Day celebrations to be held at 120 centres across the city. The main event, to be held at Mysore Palace premises between 6 am and 8 am, will be inaugurated by Minister for Health and Family Welfare U.T. Khader. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa and others will be present.

The International Day of Yoga observes the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). This 45-minute standardised routine includes loosening exercises, asanas, pranayama and meditation, designed for all age groups. Yoga Day 2026 focuses on the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing.’

After the stage programme, participants will perform various yogasanas including Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana. Bhadrasana, Vakrasana, Sasankasana, Ushtrasana, Ardha Ushtrasana, Makarasana, Bhujangasana, Salabhasana, Uttana Padasana and Savasana. The event will conclude with a peace prayer.