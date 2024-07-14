International Jawa Day: 100 bikers ride to Srirangapatna

July 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 100 Jawa and Yezdi bike owners took to the roads today, celebrating International Jawa Day with a spirited ride to Srirangapatna. The event, organised by the Jawa Friends Club in Mysuru, commenced near the RTO (East) Office on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with club members Khizer and Sameer leading the procession.

As the riders vroomed towards Srirangapatna, curious onlookers lined the route, waving and admiring the vintage motorcycles. The impressive collection featured models ranging from the classic 1957 Jawa to the 1996 Yezdi Roadking.

These Czech-origin bikes have solidified their place in Indian automotive history, revered as iconic machines whose legacy is cherished by enthusiasts today. Over the years, they have attained cult status, captivating both young and old alike.

Jawa Bikes made their Indian debut in the mid-1940s, thanks to F.K. Irani and Ideal Jawa in Mysuru.

Once manufactured by Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd. in Yadavagiri, the Mysuru factory produced some of the most coveted two-wheelers during the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Production ceased in 1981, and the site remained abandoned until it was auctioned off in 2001.

The rally united Jawa and Yezdi fans, bike owners, mechanics and enthusiasts, paying homage to the rich heritage of these legendary machines.

As the engines roared and the motorcycles cruised towards Srirangapatna, the event served as a true testament to the lasting legacy of Jawa in the hearts of motorcycle aficionados.