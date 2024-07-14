Smooth traffic remains a mirage at Millennium Circle

July 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Millennium Circle in front of LIC Divisional Office at Bannimantap, urgently needs measures for safe and secure vehicular traffic movement. This Circle connects Fountain Circle near Central Prison, JSS Medical College and Dental College, and Highway Circle via Nelson Mandela Road, making it busy with traffic throughout the day.

The traffic density is particularly high between 8 am and 10 am when school and office-goers hit the road and between 3 pm and 8 pm when schools and offices close for the day. The situation worsens on weekends, with a surge in traffic making it difficult to navigate through this Circle.

Unlike most circles, Millennium Circle is wide, and vehicles coming from Subhash Nagar towards Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Road must compulsorily take a left turn, guided by road dividers. However, the lack of an effective traffic management system adds to the frustration of commuters and pedestrians.

Vehicles from Nelson Mandela Road and JSS Medical College, coming in opposite directions, must pass through Millennium Circle, as do vehicles from Fountain Circle, sometimes leading to confusion.

Risk of reckless riders

Amid this, reckless riders pose a significant threat, ignoring traffic rules. Accidents, mostly non-fatal, involving heavy motor vehicles and two-wheelers have become common.

The Traffic Police deployed at this busy Circle often find themselves helpless, only rushing to the scene during accidents. It would be unfair to blame the lone officer, as the circle requires more attention, at least to check traffic rule violations. Treble-riding two-wheelers and helmetless riders navigate freely, without fear of being caught.

However, whenever there is VIP movement, Police handle the convoy efficiently, with officers in the cadre of either Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) or Sub-Inspector (SI) supervising the traffic arrangements.

A similar system should be in place on other days to regulate traffic movement by deploying young and energetic policemen and utilising surveillance cameras to address traffic-related issues to some extent. Vehicle riders demand that the new City Police Commissioner inspect the spot and take steps to address this urgent issue.

Mehkri Circle Model Mooted

A senior Government Medical Officer, residing in Rajivnagar, has suggested building an underpass or flyover at Millennium Circle, similar to Mehkri Circle (named after Enayathullah Mehkri) in Bengaluru, to ease traffic movement.

The Millennium Circle is in a low-lying area, and traffic density peaks after dusk, with two-wheeler riders often riding haphazardly to avoid going around the circle island. Some two-wheelers also lack number plates, highlighting the need for effective measures to regulate traffic violations.

Inspection and scientific measures

Scientific measures will be taken to regulate traffic at Millennium Circle, with cameras already installed to monitor and take action against traffic offences. Further measures will be discussed with higher officials, including conducting spot inspections, building scientific road humps or installing barricades, along with deploying more personnel. —Parashuramappa, ACP (Traffic)