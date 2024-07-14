Kill bid on Donald Trump

July 14, 2024

Bullet grazes upper part of his right ear; suspect shot dead

Pennsylvania: Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt after multiple gunshots were fired during a campaign rally in Butler City yesterday.

A bullet narrowly missed his right ear, leaving him with minor injuries.

Trump shared on social media that while addressing the rally in Pennsylvania, he heard a whizzing sound and then felt a bullet graze the upper part of his right ear on Saturday.

Reports indicate that at least one audience member was killed, and two others were critically injured. The FBI has confirmed that the incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

“A suspected shooter fired multiple shots at former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, from an elevated position outside the venue,” the U.S. Secret Service stated in a press release.

“U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The Secret Service quickly implemented protective measures, and the former president is safe and being evaluated,” the statement continued.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard the whizzing sound and felt the bullet ripping through my skin. There was significant bleeding, so I realised what was happening.”

Shockingly, such an act can occur in our country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now deceased, Trump added. Law enforcement sources told the media that the shooter was positioned on a building rooftop just outside the rally venue.

The suspect involved has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI reported that the 20-year-old is the “subject involved” in the incident at the Republican rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and state voter records indicate he was a registered Republican.

PM Modi expresses concern

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the assassination attempt on ‘my friend’ former President Donald Trump and strongly condemned the incident. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wished Trump a speedy recovery and stated that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. I strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. I wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people.”