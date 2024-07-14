Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building will be conserved: MP

July 14, 2024

Questions competence of committee that suggested demolition of these heritage structures

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has reiterated his commitment to conserving the historic Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building in the city. He expressed concerns about the expert committee report recommending the demolition of these two heritage structures.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting several heritage buildings as part of a ‘heritage walk’ yesterday, Yaduveer questioned the qualifications and competence of the committee members who suggested demolition, noting that the committee was constituted in 2022 by the then Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

Yaduveer emphasised the significant historical value of both Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, highlighting the importance of preserving these structures for their unique identity within Mysuru. He reassured that despite the matter being before the Supreme Court, his commitment to their conservation remains strong.

Despite multiple expert committees vouching for the structural stability of these buildings and recommending conservation, the Government has leaned towards demolition and reconstruction. An expert committee constituted at the behest of the High Court of Karnataka, also recommended demolition but lacked heritage specialists and conservation architects. Yaduveer questioned both the composition and competence of this committee.

Both Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building are over 125 years old and fall under ‘Category A’ of heritage structures, making them legally protected. Prof. N.S. Rangaraju of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mysuru, underscored the importance of preserving these landmarks, which contribute to the city’s unique identity.

Yaduveer noted that the challenges faced by heritage buildings often involve balancing preservation with practical considerations. While Government-owned buildings can benefit from structured conservation efforts, privately owned structures require collaboration and awareness-building.

Developing comprehensive policies for heritage conservation is essential to ensure the long-term survival of these landmarks, he opined.

Assessment of several heritage structures

During the inspection, Yaduveer assessed several heritage structures affiliated with the University of Mysore (UoM).

Accompanied by UoM VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath and others, Yaduveer visited notable sites, including Crawford Hall, Oriental Research Institute (ORI), Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, Prof. S. Radhakrishnan’s Bungalow and Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion.

Some of these buildings require immediate attention due to maintenance issues, such as leaks, while others necessitate comprehensive restoration efforts. Yaduveer stressed the importance of creating a list, assessing each structure’s condition and engaging with relevant authorities to ensure effective conservation and restoration.

Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, a 20th-century Palace acquired by University in the 1950s, currently houses the Folklore Museum but is in a dilapidated state. The Deccan Heritage Foundation has embarked on a four-year restoration project for this historic mansion. Once completed, it will significantly enhance the city’s cultural heritage.

Quest for CSR contributions

According to Prof. Lokanath, UoM oversees 25 heritage structures. Given the University’s financial limitations, it is exploring various avenues to raise resources, including corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Additionally, Prof. Rangaraju has compiled a list of 12 significant heritage buildings that require immediate attention. This list has been submitted to the Chief Minister and will also be shared with the MP.

The buildings in urgent need of intervention include Maharaja’s College, the Ancient History and Archaeology Department of Maharaja’s College, Maharaja’s College Hostel, CFTRI, Lalitha Mahal Palace and Vasanth Mahal (which houses the teachers’ training institute), among others.