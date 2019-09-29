Khas Durbar begins at Mysore Palace

September 29, 2019

Mysuru: Navaratri rituals at Mysore Palace began with the commencement of Khas Durbar or Private Durbar today during which titular head of Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar ascended the Golden Throne at Durbar Hall between 10.45 am and 11 am. Prior to this, rituals began early in the morning with oil bath to Yaduveer. The Lion’s head to the Golden Throne was fixed between 5.10 am and 5.30 am.

It may be recalled that the Golden Throne (Simhasana) and Silver Throne (Bhadrasana) were assembled on Sept. 24.

As part of the rituals, kankana was tied to Yaduveer between 8.05 am 8.55 am at Chamundi Thotti. Later, kankana was also tied to Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, wife of Yaduveer, at Vani Vilas Puja Hall at the Palace.

The rituals at the Palace continued with Pattada Aane (Royal elephant), Pattada Kudure (Royal horse), Pattada Hasu (Royal cow) and Pattada Onte (Royal camel) being brought to the Palace along with a group of married women (Sumangalis) carrying Kalashas from Kodi Someshwara Temple and Kodi Kalabhairaveshwara Temple between 9.55 am and 10.30 am.

After seeking their blessings, Yaduveer arrived at the Durbar Hall and performed kalasa puja and puja to the Golden Throne before ascending it between 10.45 am and 11 am. While, Yaduveer walked through the Durbar Hall, the durbaris present chanted Bahu Parak to inform the Court about the arrival of the King.

Soon after Yaduveer ascended the throne, priests from Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangapatna, Cheluvarayaswamy Temple in Melukote, Nanjundeshwara Temple in Nanjangud and the temples inside the Palace like Ganapathy Temple, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Prasanna Krishna Temple, Trineshwara Temple, Bhuvaneshwari Temple, a total of 23 temples in all, offered Prasada and Proksha (sprinkling of holy water on the head) to Yaduveer.

Later, Yaduveer and members present at the Durbar Hall stood in attention for the Mysore Anthem Kayo Sri Gowri played by the Police Band. They also played the compositions of the erstwhile Mysuru King Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar while Yaduveer conducted the private durbar which ended at about 11.16 am today.

fter, descending from the Throne, Yaduveer arrived at Savari Thotti were Trishika Kumari Wadiyar offered aarti and performed padapuja. While, the rituals were being performed, both Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, son of Yaduveer and Trishika Kumari, watched all the events sitting at the Durbar Hall.

Pattada Aane Vikrama, Nishane Aane Gopi and elephants belonging to the Mysore Palace Seetha, Preethi, Chanchala and Ruby participated in the rituals. The Khas Durbar will be held between 7 pm and 8.30 pm everyday till Oct. 6 at the Mysore Palace.

Meanwhile, entry to Mysore Palace was restricted to all till 2.30 pm today.

