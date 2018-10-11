Don’t climb heritage buildings during ‘Jumboo Savari’: MCC
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Don’t climb heritage buildings during ‘Jumboo Savari’: MCC

Mysuru: Concerned by the dilapidated state of buildings along the Jumboo Savari route, the MCC Commissioner has issued a directive to people not to climb the heritage structures on Sayyaji Rao Road on Oct.19, the day of Dasara procession.

This order applies to both Government and private buildings. The order states that at no point, people will be allowed to climb the structures, especially during the time of the procession. The order has been issued under Karnataka Municipality Act 1976 Sections 322 (1) and 3 that deal with precautions to be taken with regard to dangerous buildings.

It may be recalled here that even last year too, the MCC Commissioner had issued similar order preventing people from climbing dilapidated structures along the Jumboo Savari route. Despite the order, hundreds of people were seen climbing heritage structures to watch the grand spectacle.

Last year, the Police were seen trying to convince people to get down from the buildings. Besides, people also climbed on to trees to get a glimpse of the Jamboo Savari. People were seen even on the dilapidated and partially collapsed Devaraja Market building.

October 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Dasara Cultural Procession on Oct. 14: Torchlight Parade rehearsal on Oct. 18
Over 40 tableaux for Dasara procession
Jumboo Savari: Entries open for folk troupes till Oct. 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching