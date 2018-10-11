Take a virtual tour of Kuvempu’s ‘Kavimane’ at Dasara Exhibition
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Take a virtual tour of Kuvempu’s ‘Kavimane’ at Dasara Exhibition

Mysuru:  Kannada and Culture Minister Jayamala inaugurated the Department Stall at Dasara Exhibition Grounds this morning.

The Stall is designed to look like a replica of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s house ‘Kavimane’ at Kuppalli in Theerthahalli taluk of  Shivamogga district. It is designed by Art Director Shashidar Adapa and built by Bengaluru- based builder Spectrum.

The Stall, standing on 60’x 100’ ft space, was built in 12 days by over 80 skilled workers using steel, plywood, fibre and special paints.

The Stall features a sitting posture of Poet Laureate Kuvempu at the entrance apart from specially-designed huge banners portraying the history of the State, the life and times of Kannada Jnanpith awardees and State logos and insignias.

Minister Jayamala, in her comment in the Visitor’s Book, said she felt like visiting a temple after going through this virtual ‘Kavimane’.

Pointing out that she was thrilled to visit this specially  designed Stall, which she has found nowhere else, the Minister appreciated the efforts of the officials who took great pains for building this Stall.

Kannada and Culture Director N.R. Vishukumar, Joint Directors Balwanth Rao and Mallikarjuna Swamy, Assistant Director H. Channappa, KEA CEO N.M. Shashikumar and other officials were present.

October 11, 2018

