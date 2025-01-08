International Nirantara Kalemane Festival: Golden Jubilee celebrations
International Nirantara Kalemane Festival: Golden Jubilee celebrations

January 8, 2025

Mysuru: The Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru, is celebrating Golden Jubilee of International Nirantara Kalemane Festival at its Kalemane Sabhaangana in Hebbal on Jan. 11 and 12, starting at 2.30 pm.

Jan. 11: The event will be inaugurated by Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru Branch.

Jan. 12: MLA K. Harishgowda will inaugurate the event.

Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar and Congress leader K.V. Chethan will also be present.

‘Kalemane Kalashree 2025’ Awardees are as follows:

Ka.Tha. Chikkanna (Literature), Gollahalli Shivaprasad  (Folklore), Guru Palaniyappan Pillai (Dance), Guru Karnataka Kalashree Satyanarayana Raju (Dance), Professor S. Mallanna (Sugama Sangeetha), Guru Manjula Vishwanath (Dance), Guru Shraddha Shivaprakash (Dance), Dr. C.S. Dwarakanath  (Social Service and Journalism), Dr. T. Amarnath (Medicine), Ranganath (Journalism), Dr. Sanjay Shantaraman (Dance)and Vid. Parshwanath (Dance).

The two-day event features Bharatanatyam recitals by students of Kumar Performing Arts Centre, Guru Palaniyappan Pillai and his disciples, Guru Manjula Vishwanath and her disciples, Guru Shraddha Shivaprakash and her disciples, Guru Dr. Sanjay Shantaraman and his disciples and Guru Vidwan Parshwanath.

