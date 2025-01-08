Veerashaiva-Lingayat Business Conclave

January 8, 2025

Chamarajanagar: The International Lingayat Youth Forum (ILYF) will be organising a 3-day ‘Veerashaiva-Lingayat’ Global Business Conclave at Mysuru from Jan. 17 to 19.

Announcing this at a press meet at Chamarajanagar on Monday, ILYF State President K.S. Mahadevaprasad said that the Conclave will take place at the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will inaugurate the Conclave at 10.30 am on Jan. 17 in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, MLAs B.Y. Vijayendra and H.M. Ganesh Prasad, Basava Samiti President Arvind Jatti and others.

Explaining the objectives of the Conclave, Mahadevaprasad said that specialist doctors will deliver a talk at 11.30 on Jan. 18 and industrialists and entrepreneurs will deliver a talk at 11 am on Jan. 19.

The valedictory of the 3-day event will be held at 4.30 pm on Jan. 19, which will be attended by Union Minister V. Somanna, Karnataka Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa and G.D. Harish Gowda and ILYF office-bearers.

Conclave Chairman Prashanth said that the Conclave was held at Bengaluru three years ago, at Hubballi last year and now it is being held at Mysuru, which is known as the Cultural Capital of the State. Pointing out that there will be more than 150 industry stalls and exclusive food stalls, he said, there will be cultural programmes on all the three days of the event. Noted Actor Daali Dhananjaya will inaugurate the cultural programmes, which include Musical Nites by renowned singers such as Rajesh Krishnan, Archana Udupa, Ananya Bhat and Vasuki Vaibhav.

Prashanth further said that industrialists, entrepreneurs and businessmen from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and other districts of the State will be taking part in the Conclave.

ILYF Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Vice-President Mahesh (MRF Tyres Mahesh), office-bearers A.S. Pradeep & D.S. Girish and Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha District President M.S. Nandish were present.