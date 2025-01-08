Vaikunta Ekadashi at city temples on Jan. 10

January 8, 2025

Mysuru: Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road will be celebrating Vaikunta Ekadashi on Jan. 10 (Friday). On this occasion, Uttara Dwara (North Entrance) of the temple will be kept open for the devotees to enter the Vaikunta Dwara from 6 am to 2.30 pm and 3 pm to 9 pm.

The entrance for the devotees coming to the temple will be from the main gate of the Ashram. Devotees coming for darshan are requested to wear mask for safety.

For details, contact Temple Office on Ph: 0821-2483200, according to a press release from Sri Datta Venkateshwara Kshetram Manager K.N. Ananthanarayana.

ISKCON Temple will be celebrating Sri Vaikunta Ekadashi on Jan. 10. A Vaikunta Dwara will be erected at the main entrance of the temple and devotees can have special Vaikunta Dwara Pravesha from 7.30 am to 10 pm.

Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar will also be celebrating Vaikunta Ekadashi on Jan. 10. The darshan of deity will begin from 4 am through Vaikunta Dwara, said Temple Administrative Officer N. Srinivasan.

As part of Vaikunta Ekadashi, the Vaikunta Dwara will be erected at Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple on Rajapatha Road in Udayagiri, on Jan. 10 and it will be open for devotees from 6 am. Mahamangalarati will be performed at 8.30 pm.

Vaikunta Dwara, special pujas and prasada distribution have also been organised at Sri Rama Mandira in Jayanagar on that day.

Vaikunta Dwara will be open from 5 am to 10 pm. Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Samoohika Parayana will be held at 8.30 pm, according to a press release from Sri Rama Mandira Trust President Arun Sharma.

Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple on Kalidasa Road will be opening Vaikunta Dhwara for devotees from 7 am to 10 pm on Jan. 10. Also, Vishnu Sahasranama, Samoohika Parayana, Mahamanagalarati, Theertha Prasada Viniyoga will be held, according to Temple Administrative Officer K.R. Yoganarasimhan (Murali Iyengar).

Harikatha

As part of Vaikunta Ekadashi, Sri Krishna Seva Samiti Trust has organised Harikatha on ‘Bhagavata Purana’ by Dr. Malini on Jan. 10 at Sri Krishna Temple in Gokulam 3rd Stage at 6.30 pm, according to a press release from Sri Krishna Ganasabha President B.S. Sridhar Raj Urs.