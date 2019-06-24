Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice

Bengaluru: The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice (BCN) against Mohammed Mansoor Khan. According to the SIT, based on their request, the Interpol division of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a BCN against Mansoor, who is said to have escaped to Dubai from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

A BCN is issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation. “Mansoor’s passport has also been impounded following the Interpol notice making it difficult for him to move from one country to another,” said an official source.

“A BCN notice is a diluted request against an accused who is known to have fled the country as against a Red Corner Notice,” he said.

