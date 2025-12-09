Intoxicated youths stop school bus

December 9, 2025

Threaten driver to hand over girl student

K.R. Pet: Two youths said to be under the influence of ganja and liquor, stopped a school bus ferrying students to their homes and allegedly threatened the bus driver to hand over a minor girl student. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in Kikkeri Police limits and the Police have arrested one youth and have launched a search to nab another, who is absconding.

The accused youths have been identified as 21-year-old Girish and 20-year-old Kiran of Vaddarahalli village in the taluk.

It is learnt that the two youths stopped the bus ferrying students of a private school to their respective place. When the bus was proceeding towards Vaddarahalli via Basavanahalli, the two youths, who overtook the bus, stopped it and threatened the bus driver to hand over a ninth standard girl student.

The bus driver told the youths that it was his job to see that the students reach their homes safely and asked the youths to enquire about the student at her home. Irked over the bus driver’s reply, the youths broke the glass of the bus with a stone and even tried to snatch the bus keys besides threatening the driver that they would not allow the bus to move forward till he hands over the girl to them.

The youths, who observed that a video of the incident, was being recorded on a mobile phone, demanded the video be deleted and fled from the spot.

Later, the School Management lodged a Police complaint and even submitted the video of the incident to the Police.

Meanwhile, the video went viral on social media and the parents and public have urged the Police to arrest the youths and take legal action following which the Police have arrested one of the accused youth and have launched a search to nab the other youth.