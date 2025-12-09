Gruha Arogya Scheme: 37,510 ailing from BP, 25,925 from diabetes in Mysuru Dist.

December 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Gruha Arogya Scheme, that was launched in Mysuru district this October, by the State Government to take health initiatives to the doorsteps of the people, has produced worrying results so far. In a short span of two months, most people diagnosed, are found to be ailing from blood pressure (BP) and diabetes, two major non-communicable disease.

Barring Mysuru city, Health and Family Welfare Department staff including doctors and nurses, visited the households in urban and rural areas of the district. The target has been set to diagnose the health condition of as many as 8,16,089 people aged 30 years and above, for the 14 non-communicable diseases listed for test. So far,1,89,144 people were diagnosed for BP and 37,510 (19.8 percent) among them have tested positive. While, of the total 1,90,947 tested for diabetes, a total of 25,925 (13.6 percent) were found to be diabetic.

Besides, the target has been set to test a population of 78,832 persons for diabetes related ailments diagnosed in the foot and eyes related retinopathy condition. So far, 22,576 people have been tested against the target. While 11,101 among them were tested for the foot related ailments and the ailment is confirmed in 112 persons, 11,475 were tested for retinopathy and 86 have tested positive for the same.

Accordingly, 68,144 persons were tested for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and 168 among them are confirmed cases, followed by Non-Alcohol Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) – 20,144 tested and 85 confirmed, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) – 59,723 tested and 96 confirmed and Obstetric Sleep Apnea – 42,859 tested and 14 confirmed.

That apart, 29,399 persons were tested for their mental health condition and the condition was confirmed in 285 persons, followed by neurological disorders – 18,928 tested and 40 confirmed and anaemia (19 to 29 years) – 19,186 tested and 286 confirmed, Mouth Cancer – 61,541 tested (target- 8,16,089) and 8 confirmed, Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer (target of 4,02,413 women’s population). Among them, 22,960 women were tested for breast cancer and six were confirmed and 12,025 were tested for Cervical Cancer and 15 were confirmed cases.

‘Non-communicable diseases prove deadly’

Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, District Nodal Officer, Gruha Arogya Scheme, said that unlike earlier days, when communicable diseases proved worrisome, the non-communicable diseases have now turned into the fresh bane, a deadly case indeed.

Gruha Arogya Scheme, was implemented in October this year. Prior to its implementation, Medical Officers and ASHA workers, were given training on the methods of diagnosing. Besides, the required medical equipment and medicines have been provided.

The prevalence of diabetes and hypertension (high BP) is high. If not treated properly, it may cause kidney failure. On an average, 70 percent of deaths in the country, occur due to non-communicable diseases, said Dr. Nagaraj.

Diabetes complicate health condition, prompting the sufferers to undergo dialysis for kidney failure. In this backdrop, Gruha Arogya Scheme proves handy.

The tests will be conducted for 14 non-communicable diseases. The suspected cases, will be subjected to tests at Primary Health Centres. If necessary, they will be recommended for treatment, Dr. Nagaraj added.

Mysuru city next…

In the coming days, it is intended to extend Gruha Arogya scheme to Mysuru city and preparations are on in this regard. The beneficiaries under the scheme will be entitled for free treatment and medication. In the first phase, the beneficiaries will be issued Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABARK) Scheme card, under which they can avail free health services up to Rs. 5 lakh. Even if the beneficiaries don’t have Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Above Poverty Line (APL) cards, the beneficiaries will be assured of benefits under ABARK card. — Dr.D.G. Nagaraj, District Nodal Officer, Mysuru.