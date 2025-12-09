DRM inspects Nanjangud, Kadakola and Ashokapuram Railway Stations

December 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, Mudit Mittal, conducted an inspection of Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud Town, Kadakola and Ashokapuram Railway Stations on Dec.8.

At Chamarajanagar, he reviewed the progress of works being executed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a special focus on passenger amenities, infrastructure upgrades, station redevelopment components and also interacted with stakeholders and crew members at the Station.

At Nanjangud Town, the DRM inspected the goods shed, assessing its operational efficiency and future capacity enhancement requirements.

He also visited Kadakola Railway Station, where he reviewed the functioning of the container loading point, examining freight handling facilities and ongoing developmental activities to improve freight operations.

At Ashokapuram Railway Station, Mittal examined passenger facilities, safety measures and Station upkeep. He was accompanied by Anand Bharati, CPM/Gati Shakti, along with senior divisional officers from various departments. Mysuru Division continues to prioritise infrastructural improvements, enhanced amenities and operational efficiency across its network.