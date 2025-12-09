BJP stages massive protest at Belagavi over farmer issues

December 9, 2025

Belagavi: Accusing the ruling Congress Government of doing nothing to address farmer issues in the State, the Opposition BJP held a massive demonstration along with farmer groups at Malini City Grounds on B.S. Yediyurappa Marg in Belagavi, on the second day of the Winter Session of the State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi this morning.

The BJP legislators, led by Opposition Leader R. Ashok and State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, raised slogans against the Congress Government, charging it of being apathetic to the plight of farmers who are a distressed lot due to unremunerative prices, lack of grain procurement centres and crop loss due to floods and other natural calamities across Karnataka.

‘The sugarcane growers and maize farmers are facing a crisis in the State due to low prices. The Government should procure crops as per the MSP (Minimum Support Price) stipulated by the Centre for each crop and also establish adequate procurement centres for the benefit of farmers,” they urged.

Urging the Government to immediately come to the rescue of farmers, who are hard hit by low prices and facing difficulty in finding markets, the BJP leaders warned of intensifying their agitation if the Government fails to address farmer issues.