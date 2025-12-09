CFTRI begins mission to feed India’s first astronauts

December 9, 2025

To deliver Indian-style astronaut food for 2027-28 human spaceflight programme

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has embarked on an ambitious mission to craft nutritious, high-quality food for astronauts set to fly in India’s first human spaceflight programme in 2027-28.

The project is backed by a special grant from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Human space travel demands intense physical and mental endurance, and sustaining the health of astronauts in a zero-gravity environment remains a formidable challenge. Experts stress that only scientifically engineered, nutrient-rich food can ensure the strength, stability and alertness essential for space-based research.

As India accelerates its preparations, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to place the country among the elite global spacefaring nations. Once successful, India will become the fourth nation — after the US, China and Russia — to send humans into space with indigenous capability.

To meet this milestone, the CSIR has entrusted CFTRI with the task of designing space-grade food that aligns with Indian dietary habits.

Scientists note that food developed for American, Chinese or Russian astronauts cannot be directly used, as the Indian diet differs significantly. Consuming unfamiliar meals in space could trigger physiological discomfort and impair mission performance.

CFTRI’s specialised research aims to fill this critical gap by developing Indian-style, nutrient-dense, shelf-stable food suited for space conditions.

The institute is working to complete the project ahead of the 2027-28 launch window, ensuring that Indian astronauts are equipped with culturally familiar, scientifically vetted meals throughout their mission.

CFTRI set for talks with ISRO

Consultations will be held with senior ISRO scientists on preparing high-nutrition food for astronauts. Since ISRO’s own scientists will be travelling to space, our teams will engage closely with their senior experts. We will hold detailed discussions on several parameters — the type of Indian-style food required, the permissible weight of each item and the exact nutritional profile needed for space missions.

If the food we develop aligns with ISRO’s expectations, a formal agreement will be signed between CFTRI and ISRO. Within a few days, we will share comprehensive details with the media on the astronaut-specific nutrition being developed.

—Giridhar Parvatam, Director, CFTRI, Mysuru