Tiger spotted in BEML campus again?

December 9, 2025

Rumours causing headache to Forest Department

Mysore/Mysuru: The tiger which was spotted inside BEML campus and later disappeared without a trace has now created a sense of fear among the public.

The tiger was spotted inside BEML campus about a week back and the Forest Department officials and staff, who inspected the campus, installed 10 camera traps to observe the movement of the tiger and had also placed a cage to trap the big wild cat besides conducting combing operations.

Meanwhile, a video of a tiger jumping on the compound wall and sneaking out through barbed fencing had gone viral on social media and rumours of the tiger being spotted inside BEML campus again is causing a headache to the Forest Department and people residing in BEML surroundings are now living in a sense of fear.

As there is no information about the tiger and where it went, public seems to believe rumours and living in a sense of fear.

The viral video of a tiger sitting on a small bridge, shot about six months ago, is being projected as the tiger being spotted in BEML again. But the fact is, the video was shot in Kakanakote Safari limits in Nagarahole.

Legal action to be initiated for spreading false information

Combing operations were conducted in BEML campus and no tiger has been spotted till date. Even camera traps have not captured any photos or videos about the tiger’s movement. Two cages have been placed and the tiger has not even gone near them. Residents in BEML surroundings have been instructed to be careful. Information about rumours being spread about the tiger being spotted in BEML again has come to our knowledge. The video about the tiger which has gone viral was shot elsewhere but is being projected as BEML campus. This is causing fear among the people. Legal action will be initiated against those spreading rumours.

—K. Paramesh, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF)