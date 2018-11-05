Kannada Habba celebrated at CFTRI

Office of Kannada Sahrudaya Balaga inaugurated

Mysuru: Kannada-speaking employees of Central Food and Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) celebrated ‘Kannada Habba’ with pomp and gaiety at its premises in city this morning.

The street connecting the auditorium and buildings was decorated with Kannada Flags and red and yellow buntings, symbolising Kannada colour.

Speaking after inaugurating the Office of Kannada Sahrudaya Balaga and Kannada Habba Celebrations, Kannada activist P. Mallesh condemned successive governments at the Centre and State for not initiating measures for promotion of Kannada activities and implementation of Kannada as administrative language.

He felt that Kannada language was facing a threat from English as people are encouraging their children to study only English medium to secure jobs, communicate and for various other purposes. The Government must take steps for Kannada to get top place, he added.

He said that he was happy to inaugurate the Kannada Habba at CFTRI as Kannada-speaking employees were not allowed to celebrate such a festival a couple of years back. Kannada-speaking employees were suspended for promoting Kannada activities in the Central Institution, he alleged.

He also released a souvenir ‘Belli Sanchaya’ brought out on account of silver jubilee celebrations of the Balaga. CFTRI Director Dr. KSMS Raghava Rao released the book ‘Ahara Vignana’ on the occasion. Outstanding personalities who have contributed for the growth of Kannada wwere alsofelicitated.

Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture H. Channappa, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Kannada Co-ordinator of CFTRI H.S. Satish, CFTRI-Kannada Sahrudaya Balaga President Rangadhamaiah and Vice-President Dr. K. Venkateshmurthy and others were present on the occasion.