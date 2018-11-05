13 ft. tall replica of Goddess Cauvery welcomes visitors to CNNL Stall

Mysuru: Buoyed by its tableau winning the first place at the Jumboo Savari on Oct.19, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) has designed a stall at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. It was inaugurated on Nov. 1 by CNNL Managing Director H.L. Prasanna.

The CNNL stall contains information on irrigation projects and 18 big Dams in the State. The stall has come up on a 90’x60’ floor area at a cost of Rs.36 lakh. The stall has been basically designed on KRS Dam model. At the front of the stall is a 13 ft. tall replica of Goddess Cauvery, with 14 Gates of KRS Dam in the background.

Moving inside the stall, one can find replicas of Hemavathi and KRS Dams, with water flowing in Varuna and Visvesvaraya Canals of KRS Dam.

The replicas of both the Canals are designed distinctively giving information on crops grown (ragi, maize, vegetables, millets, flowers, etc.) in Varuna Canal Achkat and crops grown (paddy, sugarcane, etc.) in Visvesvaraya Canal Achkats.

The stall also features filling of water bodies from dams, irrigation systems, solar pump-sets etc. Apart from its unique features, the stall provides an insight into Canal systems, aqueducts, pipe-ducts, pumping stations meant to feed water to tanks etc.



Kabini Dam replica welcomes visitors to the stall, which is eye-catching with its innovative design and special characteristics.

Artist P. Rangaswamy, who designed CNNL tableau that got first place in Dasara procession, has meticulously designed the stall.