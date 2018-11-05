Operation Chamundi intensified: KR Police book 28 cases in one week

Mysuru: The KR Police, who had launched ‘Operation Chamundi’ following incidents of misconduct by young couples, chain-snatching cases, assault on devotees and tourists including foreign nationals in and around the Chamundi Hill, have intensified the operation and booked 28 cases in one week.

Cases were registered against 28 persons who were found loitering around the Hill with some sitting in lonely places and spending time between 8 pm and 11 pm. Last week, the Police took about 25 to 30 couples and registered cases against the men and issued warning to women before letting them go.

‘Operation Chamundi’ was started in 2010 by K.R. Police under the supervision of the then KR Sub-Division ACP N. Vishnuvardhana, who is now the DCP, to curb rash and negligent driving, consuming liquor and creating nuisance, to prevent all illegal activities and crimes from taking place atop the Hill.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KR Inspector Prakash said that as part of the operation, the KR Police have intensified the patrolling and registered 28 cases last week. He added that the operation would be conducted at random timings (no fixed time) by using Cheetah bikes, Garuda Jeep and PCR vehicles, under the direction of City Police Commissioner Dr. A.S. Rao and supervision of DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dr. Vikram V. Amathe.

Entry gates wide open 24×7

Despite huge gates being installed at all four entry points of the Hill and a decision taken to close the gates after 9 pm (except the main gate), all the four gates are kept open 24×7, which is leading to youth moving on the Hill at odd hours. The authorities concerned should take a call on this issue at the earliest.