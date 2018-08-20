Inviting Luck

Decorating the centre of the home to signify that it is the centre of the house, suspending faceted crystal lights or chandeliers, throwing in a rug or carpet on the floor preferably in shades of warmer colours would activate the energy of the centre grid.

Feng Shui is a centuries-old Chinese art that uses placement of objects to enhance the energy flow within an environment. Feng Shui is a very popular method in determining the arrangement of a home. In other words, it is a design genre all on its own. But this design element is done not only for the visual aesthetics that it can impart to your home but to also activate many benefits, especially the energy it can draw into your home.

There are many different schools, methods and formulas Feng Shui Masters adapt in designing a building and deciding on the various good and bad sectors in a property on the basis of calculations and formulas. Activating good sectors and countering ill-effects of bad sectors is the primary focus of a Feng Shui consultant while analysing a property.

Our prosperity is really a reflection of our thoughts formed by the perceptions of the outer world. Hence harmonising our inner self and our immediate surroundings can open the channels to achieve greater prosperity and abundance in our lives.

Creating a harmonious space and environment that exudes harmony is one of the key dynamics behind this age-old practice. It’s no surprise that we would most often be faced with bad energy due to our immediate surrounding and environment around our building. These may give rise to ill-fortune in the form of, relationship, wealth, legal entanglement or illness.

Adapting the basic tenets of Vastu and Feng Shui in terms of locating good piece of property, orienting the home to the best direction, proper placement of rooms, doors and windows, ideal colours, floor and wall décor and positioning water features ensures that the home is an abode for good nurturing energy to the occupants which in turn transforms as prosperity, wealth and health.

In other words, Feng Shui enables you to custom design your “luck” and makes you move towards your aspirations by fine tuning the “Chi” (energy) around you. Classical Feng Shui analysis says that energy (Chi) flowing in a building gathers more towards the centre while originating from all the corners of the building, hence the centre sector is akin to the human heart which supports all the other human organs by ticking alive.

Keeping the centre sector clean, free of clutter and well lit would be useful. Decorating the centre of the home to signify that it is the centre of the house, suspending faceted crystal lights or chandeliers, throwing in a rug or carpet on the floor preferably in shades of warmer colours would activate the energy of the centre grid.

The design and adaptation of Feng Shui should always be done having the people who will be in it in mind as the occupants comfort must be of the highest priority.

The wall that directly faces the main door is important as it decides the type of energy which comes into the home hence it should always be welcoming and inspiring in décor, enhancing it through colours, decals or decorations would be beneficial.

Flowers and fruit trees attract birds and butterflies, it promote peace and abundance, hence cultivate your garden and keep the building clutter free.

