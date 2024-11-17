Irresponsible tourist stunts endanger lives at Irupu Falls

November 17, 2024

Madikeri: Irupu Waterfalls, located near Srimangala in Ponnampet Taluk of Kodagu District and renowned as a picturesque spot in South Kodagu, is becoming the stage for increasingly irresponsible behaviour by tourists, raising serious safety and environmental concerns.

Visitors have been observed engaging in continuous fun and frolic by venturing to the dangerous base of the waterfall where the powerful cascade meets the ground, risking their lives in the process.

Despite clear warnings and restricted entry to the bottom of the waterfall — which is fed by the Lakshmanatheertha River flowing through the verdant Brahmagiri slopes — tourists are ignoring safety measures.

Reports indicate they are performing risky stunts, such as climbing slippery, algae-covered rocks and taking selfies perilously close to the falling water, further heightening the risk of accidents.

The waterfall, which plunges from hundreds of feet, creates a deep and treacherous pool at the bottom, yet tourists have shown little concern as they enter the water, posing serious questions about safety compliance.

Adding to the issue is the shortage of staff and ineffective enforcement by the Forest Department. Although a gate has been installed to restrict access to the base of the waterfall, visitors have been seen bypassing it with ease.

The situation is exacerbated by tourists consuming snacks and eatables and carelessly discarding food waste like plastic wrappers and water bottles, thereby littering the pristine area.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that Forest Department staff may be permitting tourists inside without thorough checks at the gate. Signboards urging visitors to maintain cleanliness have also proven ineffective.

Without stricter monitoring and robust action by the Forest Department, the combination of reckless behaviour and inadequate safety measures could result in tragic incidents.

Local residents said that immediate steps are needed to address these lapses before an adventure at Irupu Waterfalls turns fatal. Enhanced staffing, stricter entry regulations and effective visitor management are critical to safeguard lives and preserve the natural beauty of this destination.