Mortal remains of Yoga Guru Sharath Jois to reach city tonight

November 17, 2024

Last rites to be held tomorrow

Mysuru: The mortal remains of R. Sharath Jois (53), an internationally acclaimed Yoga Guru and a resident of VV Mohalla in Mysuru, who passed away at Virginia in the USA on Nov. 11, will be brought to the city late this night.

He is survived by his mother Saraswathi Jois (daughter of Yogacharya late Pattabhi Jois), wife Shruthi Jois, son Sambhav Jois, daughter Shraddha Jois and a host of students, relatives and friends.

The body will be kept at his residence ‘Swadhyaya, No. 2856, D 16, 16/1, 5th Main, VV Mohalla and the public can pay their last respects between 10 am and 1 pm tomorrow.

Last rites will be held after 1 pm at Sri Rudra Antyasamskara Charitable Trust’s Chirashantidhama in Gokulam, according to a press note from the Jois family and Sharath Yoga Centre.