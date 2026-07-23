Janaki deserved Phalke Award

July 23, 2026

Mysuru: Veteran Kannada film director S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu said, a true artiste never dies, but remains alive through his or her art form, which is evident with thousands of songs that were rendered by renowned playback singer S. Janaki, reverberating across the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating a programme organised to pay tribute to S. Janaki at KSOU Convocation Hall in city yesterday.

Babu said, “Janaki deserved Dada Saheb Phalke Award long back, but what eluded the prestigious award was the internal politics that has a say in deciding the awardee. So, she humbly rejected Padma award that was announced later. People’s love is considered above any award and the applause and fandom is considered as the true honour for any artiste.”

KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof. A.P. Gnana Prakash said, Janaki’s voice was not just for music, but infused life to feelings like love, devotion, sympathy, loneliness, happiness and motherly love.

Earlier, BJP leader and popular orchestra singer B.P. Manjunath rendered ‘Ranga Vittala…,’ a hit song from Bhakta Kumbara film, originally sung by Janaki, setting the tone for the event. This was followed by the rendition of several other hit songs of Janaki like Nee Meetida Nenapellavu…, Kangalu Vedane Helide…, Jeeva Veene Needu…, Banna Nanna Olavina Banna…, Bhanallu Neene Bhuviyallu Neene…, to name a few.

Singer Krishnamurthy from Mandya, mesmerised the audience by singing in dual voice — both male and female.

Singers Sarvamangala from Mandya, Divya, Dayanand Katte and Jnana Prakash also sang the songs recreating the magic of Janaki.

KSOU Registrar (Administration) Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar, Dean (Academics) Prof. M. Ramanatham Naidu, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. C.S. Ananda Kumar, Finance Officer Prof. S. Niranjan Raj and Dean (Study Centres) Dr. N. Ananda Gowda were present.