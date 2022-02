February 17, 2022

Jayalakshmamma (92), wife of retired State Bank of Mysore Officer late C.L. Narayan and a resident of Yadavagiri, passed away on Monday night.

She leaves behind son M.C. Srikanteshwar, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam on Tuesday.