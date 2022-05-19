Jayciana-2022: Three-day cultural fest in city from tomorrow

May 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayciana-2022, a three-day annual cultural fest of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, will be held from May 20 to 22 at its premises in city.

‘Hattrick Hero’ Shivarajkumar will inaugurate the 42nd Jayciana at 6 pm on May 20. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath will preside. JSS Mahavidyapeetha TED Advisor Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya and Director Dr. B. Suresh will be the guests of honour.

The inauguration will be followed by a musical concert by music composer Arjun Janya and troupe.

May 21 (6 pm): Movie promotion interaction with actor, director Rishab Shetty and team. Music concert by bollywood singer, actor and composer Arjun Kanungo.

May 22 (6 pm): DJ Night by Mariana BO, the only djane, musician and producer in Mexico.

Speaking about the Fest at a press meet in city, JSS STU Principal Prof. S.B. Kivade said that the college had not organised any cultural programme for the past two years due to COVID pandemic. “This year Jayciana is organised as one of the biggest events. Several actors and other celebrities will be a part of the programme,” he added.

The Pre-Jayciana events like cyclothon, marathon, sports events including cricket, football, basketball, badminton, kabaddi, lagori, table tennis, chess, carom etc were conducted starting from Apr. 18. Apart from this, online gaming events were also conducted and a special sport event ‘Appu Cricket League’ dedicated to late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar was also organised.

College students Sushma Sandesh, Nakul, Sunil Kumar and Sridhar were present at the press meet.