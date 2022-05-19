Many youngsters eager to join AAP: Bhaskar Rao

May 19, 2022

Only Aam Aadmi Party can provide a ‘Zero percent commission Government’

Mysore/Mysuru: Former IPS Officer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhaskar Rao claimed that the youths of Karnataka were disillusioned by lack of governance and were looking for a stable alternative in AAP.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, he said a large num-ber of youths are joining AAP and they have seen the governance of BJP, Congress and JD(S). Even the coalition Government has failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people. “AAP is the only party that is giving importance to youngsters and they have a bright future here,” he claimed.

He exhorted the people of Karnataka to reject corruption and corrupt politicians and instead, opt for the Delhi model of governance of AAP. “The youths of Karnataka and the people in general are observing the good work done in Delhi and Punjab by AAP. They are tired of corruption in Karnataka,” he claimed.

The former cop said Karnataka does not have any shortage of land, water or other resources. What it lacked was a corruption-free Government. He said he has seen corruption from close quarters.

“There are a lot of differences between the Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties. Other parties and their leaders have become rich only in money. They are very poor in their morals. AAP has kept its moral grounds to speak about honesty and clean politics,” Bhaskar Rao added.

AAP is the need of the hour to bring in revolutionary changes in Karnataka’s administration and only AAP can understand people’s expectations and fulfil them, he said. The contractors wrote to the Prime Minister that Ministers were demanding 40 percent commission on public works. “One can see huge bungalows and high-end cars parked outside the houses of politicians. Where have they got this wealth from? It is the tax-payers’ money,” he added.

Compare the administrations of Karnataka with the Governments in Delhi and Punjab. AAP provides a zero percent commission administration, he claimed. AAP Government was providing various amenities and facilities to people of Delhi through tax-payers’ money and not by obtaining loans.

“AAP Government in Delhi could save a huge amount of money only because of their zero intolerance to corruption. The Government spent that money thus saved for the welfare of the people. Delhi Government has been successful in providing electricity, quality education, drinking water, transportation and other facilities for free,” he said. AAP State Spokesperson Sharath Khadri, District President Malavika Gubbivani and Women’s Wing Vice-President Dharma shree were present.