JD(S) Supremo to contest from Mysuru-Kodagu

Bengaluru: With coalition partners JD(S) and Congress deciding to fight the forth coming Lok Sabha polls together, JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is likely to contest from Mysuru-Kodagu seat.

Deve Gowda who met AICC President Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi yesterday, held talks on seat-sharing. Although the talks are said to be inconclusive, the two parties are likely to seal the deal in about four-five days.

Although the JD(S) has put for 12 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State, the Congress is unlikely to concede 12 seats. But the JD(S) is certain of getting at least nine seats, out of which Mysuru is said to be one.

The seats that the JD(S) is likely to get are Mysuru-Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Bengaluru North, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagalur, while the rest 19 seats are to be left for the Congress.

With the Congress almost letting the Mysuru seat to the JD(S), the hopes of former Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddharamaiah of retaining Mysuru, which is also his home district, seems to have been dashed and this is clearly seen as a setback for the former Congress CM, who had all along lobbied with the party high command for retaining Mysuru for Congress.

