JD(S) will not support BJP’s ‘Mysuru Chalo’ : HDK

July 31, 2024

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has declared that the JD(S) will not support the BJP’s proposed ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, which aims to highlight alleged irregularities in the allotment of MUDA sites. Kumaraswamy questioned the timing of padayatra, given the ongoing rain and flood damage.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi today, HDK stated, “Why should we support this padayatra if we are not being consulted and treated properly? The padayatra passes through our stronghold,” he added. Kumaraswamy expressed his displeasure with way BJP leaders treated him, specifically targeting former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda from Hassan. Kumaraswamy accused Gowda of being the ‘kingpin’ behind the distribution of pen drives containing clips of alleged sexual abuse by his nephew and former Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

“Who has been appointed as the head of this padayatra? Who is Preetham Gowda? He is the person who tried to destroy the family of (former PM) H.D. Devegowda,” Kumaraswamy said.

“He called a meeting, which I attended. My tolerance has limits. Who was responsible for distributing those pen drives in the streets of Hassan? They invite someone who has harmed our family and expect me to sit next to him. Don’t BJP leaders know what has happened in Hassan?”, asked HDK.