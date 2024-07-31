HDK again accuses CM of land grab through MUDA

July 31, 2024

Kumaraswamy says Siddaramaiah is abandoning his socialist image and principles of AHINDA

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and current Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has sharply criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that his family has been involved in gobbling up large tracts of land through the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of abandoning his socialist image and the principles of AHINDA (an acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits), as well as his pretence of truthfulness.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Kumaraswamy claimed that documents revealing irregularities in MUDA’s land allocations involving Siddaramaiah’s family are being widely circulated nationwide.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah is engaged in misconduct and is using the guise of protecting the AHINDA community to shield himself. Kumaraswamy also noted that even members and leaders of Siddaramaiah’s own party are contributing to his difficulties.

HDK confirmed that MUDA had allocated a plot to him and provided the possession documents, which he has shown to the media. However, he questioned why the plot had not yet been transferred to him and implied that Siddaramaiah was deflecting blame through false claims and attempts to damage others’ reputations.

Addressing Siddaramaiah directly, Kumaraswamy remarked, “I don’t know if lying has become a habit, tradition, or tactic for you, but your blatant dishonesty reveals a complete lack of morality. In the MUDA scam, where you are standing as an accused, your false accusations against me and my family are beneath your dignity.”

Kumaraswamy further stated that while Siddaramaiah suggests he should focus on bringing industries and benefits to the State, he was already aware of what needs to be done.

He criticised Siddaramaiah for creating obstacles through non-cooperation and jealousy, despite his public statements about cooperation.