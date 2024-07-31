Had predicted about Wayanad tragedy: Kodi Mutt Seer

July 31, 2024

Belagavi: Kodi Mutt Seer Sri Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamji, has claimed to have predicted about Wayanad landslides about 20 days ago.

Speaking to media persons at Ramatheertha, here yesterday, the seer said that, he had predicted about the possibilities of heavy rainfall, landslides, loss of lives and increase in diseases, not restricted to India but across the globe.

“The rain will continue to pound till the next Amavasya (new moon day) and will spread to other places. The year being named as ‘Krodhi’ meaning ‘Angry’ according to Hindu Chandramana Calendar, uncontrolled natural calamities are expected to follow. The year will be a mix of good days and bad days, but bad days will be more, during which vast swathes of lands are expected to get submerged with causalities,” he added.

When asked about any possibility of change of guard in State, the Seer ruled out any such possibility anticipating the negativity that attracts the people.