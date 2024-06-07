BJP bays for CM’s scalp, petitions Guv

June 7, 2024

Bengaluru: BJP State Unit has submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to seek the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the allegation of embezzlement of funds in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Welfare Development Corporation Ltd.

In the memorandum submitted by a delegation of BJP leaders including State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, who went to Raj Bhavan in a rally from Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, they have contended that, the parking of funds to the tune of Rs. 187.33 crore in bogus accounts was not possible without coming to the notice of the CM who also holds Finance portfolio. Hence, both Siddaramaiah and Minister B. Nagendra had to resign, they had urged.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Governor, Vijayendra said “The funds meant for welfare of Scheduled Tribes (ST) has been transferred to the bogus accounts opened at a Cooperative Bank in Hyderabad. It is highly impossible to transfer such a huge amount without bringing to the notice of CM. The motive behind the transfer of funds was to use the same for Lok Sabha poll expenses, and a part of which has been used accordingly, he alleged.

It seems, the CM had also given his consent to use the funds for polls and hence he was dithering to seek the resignation of Minister Nagendra and also to hand over the case to CBI. The SIT has been constituted only to hush up the case, the memorandum stated.