Valmiki Corporation Scam: Minister B. Nagendra quits Cabinet, submits resignation to CM

June 7, 2024

Bengaluru: After much dilly-dallying, ST Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister B. Nagendra yesterday submitted his resignation to the Cabinet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over the allegation of embezzlement of funds to the tune of Rs. 187.33 crore in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Nagendra’s resignation from the Ministry comes in the wake of a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the case.

The very development deals a severe jolt to the Congress-led State Government, that completed one year in power in May this year, but had to suffer a setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections, with its underwhelming performance, by winning just nine out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Nagendra, who announced his decision to step down at a hurriedly convened media briefing at his Office in Vidhana Soudha, later met CM Siddaramaiah at his official residence Cauvery at 7 pm, where he handed over his letter of resignation. As is the procedure, his resignation letter has been forwarded to Raj Bhavan by the CM recommending the Governor to accept the resignation, it is said.

Nagendra, while announcing his resignation, also chose to clarify that, he was tendering his resignation as per his conscience, without coming under any pressure. Moreover, the Opposition parties are creating a sense of fear among the people of the State, by raking up the issue, he added.

Following a complaint by Union Bank of India (UBI), CBI had filed a FIR in the scam, framing charges against many including the top Bank officials.

With the possibilities of CBI taking the Minister concerned into their custody for questioning, growing strong, CM Siddaramaiah had discussed the matter with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, at his official residence on Wednesday night.

They arrived at a conclusion to seek the resignation of Nagendra, after seeking a primary information and explanation from Special Investigation Team (SIT) personnel, that is already probing the scam.

Nagendra was summoned to the CM’s residence, where the CM and Dy.CM asked him to quit the Ministry with CBI probing the case, but with a promise to re-induct him into the Cabinet, if he came out clean in the case.

Even though, Nagendra, feigned ignorance to prove his innocence, denying having played any role in the scam, the CM advised him to voluntarily quit, for holding the responsibility of the Ministry (under which ST Welfare Development Corporation functions), with CBI filing a FIR in the case.