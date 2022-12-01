JK Tyre (Vikrant) celebrates Silver Jubilee tomorrow

December 1, 2022

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visiting Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Vikrant Tyres Ltd. (Vikrant), erstwhile undertaking owned by Government of Karnataka, has been engaged in manufacturing of automotive tyres and tubes with manufacturing facilities located at Mysuru, Karnataka. Vikrant was acquired by JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. in 1997 from KSIIDC.

Ever since its acquisition, Vikrant Plants were modernised and expanded including setting up of state-of-the-art, Truck Radial tyre manufacturing facility first time in India at one of the locations. Further, a new Plant for manufacturing of Off The Road (OTR) tyres was setup thereby expanding the range of products at Vikrant, Mysuru.

In the year 2022, JK Tyre has made the 25 Millionth truck Radial Tyre in India, first by any tyre company. Now, Vikrant has completed 25 years of successful operations since JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. acquired the unit. Hence, a Silver Jubilee celebration is organised at Vikrant Tyre Plant on KRS Road in Metagalli tomorrow (Dec.2) at 4 pm.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest. Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar will be the guest of honour. JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Raghupathi Singhania will be present.

A cultural programme will follow from 5.15 pm onwards.