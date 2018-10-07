‘Join hands with District Administration for Dasara’
Dist. Minister appeals Industries and Commercial establishments

Mysuru:  District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has appealed industries, commercial establishments and other Associations and organisations to join hands with the Government for making this year’s Dasara a resounding success.

Addressing a meeting with Hotel Owners Association and various industry associations at a private hotel here yesterday, Devegowda maintained that the Government has made all preparations for Dasara.

Appealing Industrials, entrepreneurs, hoteliers and the like to come forward for illuminating streets, circles, parks and all other prominent public joints of the city for Dasara, the Minister said that industrialists and businessmen can also voluntarily sponsor Dasara cultural programmes.

However, there will be no pressure on sponsorships, he said while underlining the need for co-operation from all quarters for making the Dasara all success.

Pointing out that it was important to ensure that Dasara guests coming from all parts of the country are not inconvenienced during their stay in the city, he appealed the hoteliers to co-operate with the District Administration in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Mysore Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Hotelier Ravishastri and others were present during the meeting.

October 7, 2018

