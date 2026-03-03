JSS STU-Hokkaido University launch Student Exchange Programme

March 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) recently inaugurated the WANDERVOGEL-II Programme in collaboration with Hokkaido University, Japan, along with a one-day International Conference on “Bridging Chemistry and Food – An Integrated Approach for a Sustainable Society” at the JSS TI Campus in city.

Prof. K.S. Rangappa, Ambassador, Hokkaido University and NASI Distinguished Chair Professor, who was the chief guest said, “Science has no borders” and stressed that international academic partnerships are essential to build future-ready talent and high-impact research.

He called for stronger and sustained collaboration through structured student mobility, joint research projects, joint funding proposals and co-supervised Ph.D programmes.

Prof. Teruo Sone, Professor and Dean, Graduate School of Global Food Resources, Research Faculty of Agriculture, Hokkaido University and Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) and Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. B. Siddabasavegowda, Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Hokkaido University, were the guests of honour.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, presided. Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar (Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU), Dr. M. Senthil Kumar (Director of Research, Central Coffee Research Institute), Dr. S.A. Dhanaraj (Registrar, JSS STU) and Dr. C. Nataraju (Principal (I/C) and Dean – Engineering & Technology, SJCE) were present.

The WANDERVOGEL-II initiative is expected to expand global learning opportunities for students and strengthen collaborative research with societal relevance, especially in sustainability-linked areas connecting chemistry, food systems, and innovation.

The programme was convened by Dr. P. Mallu, Vice-Principal, Department of Chemistry, SJCE.