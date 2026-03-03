Employee cheats company of over Rs. 34 lakh
News

Employee cheats company of over Rs. 34 lakh

March 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Alanahalli Police have registered a case against an employee of a private company on charges of cheating the company of over Rs. 34 lakh.

The Cops, following a complaint from the company owner Madhu, have registered a case against Mahesh, the employee and a resident of Udayagiri in city.

Madhu has been running the company which supplies sanitary items and pipes to contractors for 10 years.

According to the complaint, accused Mahesh joined the company in 2017 as an assistant initially and later he began to look after the complete business.

Company owner Madhu, who used to stay in Bengaluru, used to come to Mysuru now and then and take report of the business transactions.

Madhu has further stated in the complaint that when an audit was done from Apr. 1, 2023 till Mar. 31, 2024, there was a difference of about Rs. 92,99,533 and when Mahesh was questioned about it, he (Mahesh) confessed of utilising the money for personal use.

Mahesh later gave back Rs. 18,10,000, Rs. 28,29,000 and Rs. 10,42,000 to the company and still has to pay over Rs. 34,59,897, company owner Madhu stated in the complaint.

