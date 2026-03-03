‘Install Nalwadi’s statue, portrait at main entrances of City Wards’

March 3, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: President of Vishwa Jnani Youths Association Naveen has demanded the installation of statue and portrait of erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, at the main entrance of all the Wards of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana in city recently, Naveen said, the contributions of Nalwadi to Mysuru district is enormous. Hence, the statue and portrait of Nalwadi must be installed.

On mobile phone usage: Welcoming the recent move of the Government to ban mobile phone for school children below the age group of 16 years, Naveen said, the usage of children’s photos in flex boards of events should also be banned. It should be made mandatory to obtain NOC from respective Police Stations to install flex boards.

Sports achievers: He also demanded that achievers in the field of sports be given 25% reservation in renting out vehicles on contract basis to Government Offices, Boards and Corporations. The Electric Vehicles (EVs) should also be considered for operating on contract basis at Government Departments. The priority should also be given to Pourakarmikas.

His other demands were operating Mobile Cancer Screening Unit of Bharath Cancer Hospital at rural areas and distribution of Nandini products and Siridhanya biscuits under Ksheera Bhagya scheme.