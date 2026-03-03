Saree Statement…
March 3, 2026

Draped in Mysore Silk sarees, 100 women to petition Mysuru DC against stadium

Mysore/Mysuru: In a show of solidarity with Mysore’s silk heritage, over 100 women draped in traditional Mysore Silk sarees will call on Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy at his office tomorrow (Mar. 4), urging him to drop the proposed construction of a stadium at KSIC factory land in T. Narasipur.

Sources told Star of Mysore this morning that the women have chosen to wear Mysore Silk as a statement to underline what they say is at stake if silk production is disrupted. The proposed stadium, they fear, could impact the functioning of the historic silk unit.

Over the past few days, the group has been meeting online to chalk out a strategy to safeguard the Filature. It was during these virtual discussions that the idea of approaching the DC clad in Mysore Silk took shape.

The delegation is expected to submit a memorandum to the Government through DC.

