Jumboo Savari on Oct. 12

October 10, 2024

Ayudha Puja tomorrow, brisk shopping across city

CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate

Jumboo Savari at 4 pm on Saturday

Drone Show at Torchlight Parade

Ground on Oct. 11 & 12 at 7 pm

Mysuru: With two days to go for Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami, the 10th day after Navarathri on Oct. 12, festive mood has already set in, as the last-minute arrangements are being made at Palace premises.

The second round of rehearsal for Jumboo Savari was successfully conducted at Palace premises this morning, with howdah elephant Abhimanyu and kumki elephants Lakshmi and Hiranya taking part in the practice session. Mounted Police of Karnataka Armed Reserve Police (KARP) and Police Band also took part in the rehearsal.

As a prelude to Jumboo Savari, Nandi Dhwaja Puja will be performed at the Palace North Gate (Balarama Gate), during the auspicious Makara Lagna between 1.41 pm and 2.10 pm. The floral tributes will be offered to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in Golden Howdah, during the auspicious Kumbha Lagna between 4 pm and 4.30 pm.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and a host of other dignitaries will be participating in both the programmes.

Final rehearsal: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, who supervised the ongoing arrangements for the D-day, along with DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, also took part in the second and final rehearsal from the elevated platform built for offering a customary salute to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari kept in the Golden Howdah, with the elephants raising their trunks, as a mark of honour.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju, DCP (CAR) A. Maruthi, ACP (Palace) H. Chandrashekar, ACP (Devaraja Sub-Division) Shanthamallappa and other Police officials were present.

Finishing touch to tableaux

The works on giving final touches to 50 Tableaux are underway at APMC yard in Bandipalya, while the folk troupes participating in Jumboo Savari, are expected to arrive in the city tomorrow. Preparations are also being made at the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill, to bring the Utsava Murthy of presiding deity Chamundeshwari for Jumboo Savari.

Barricades, pandals

On the other hand, barricades have been installed on the footpaths on the either side of the road forming five-km long Jumboo Savari route, starting from Mysore Palace North Gate to Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. The galleries with ticket entrance have been covered by pandals.

The Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap ground at 7 pm, that follows Jumboo Savari, is all set to offer a different experience this time, with the Drone Show being the new attraction. Besides, the regular events involving KARP Mounted Police wing, motorcycle stunts by a team of Shwet Ashwa from Indian Army are also organised. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will receive the guard of honour.

Security arrangements

On the security front, apart from the regular contingent of Police, additional 4,500 policemen have been summoned from outside, with the second batch of the Police personnel arriving today. The Policemen are briefed about the duties they are assigned, with the events organised at different venues in the city.

Ayudha Puja shopping

The ubiquitous flower and fruit sellers at Devaraja Market on New Sayyaji Rao Road, Mathrumandali Circle at V.V. Puram, Vani Vilas Market and several other prominent junctions and circles in the city, were seen doing brisk sales, with the demand for puja materials being high.

Among flowers, chrysanthemum was sold at Rs. 100, followed by marigold- Rs. 80 to Rs. 120, Ash Gourd- Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 per vegetable depending on the size, a pair of banana plant for Rs. 50. The Puffed Rice vendors also did brisk sales, along with the chains of sweet marts, who were busy catering to the demand for bulk orders, with most of the Government offices, factories, companies celebrating Ayudha Puja today itself.

The automobile workshops with water washing facility were much in demand, with the vehicle owners thronging the workshops to get a quick wash for their two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.