Heavyweight Abhimanyu

August 24, 2024

Howdah jumbo tops with 5,560 kg; the weight of first batch of nine Dasara elephants checked at weigh bridge on Dhanvanthri Road in city

Mysore/Mysuru: The first batch of nine Dasara elephants were taken for a weight check today and Abhimanyu, the prime attraction of Jumboo Savari, for carrying the 750-kg Golden Howdah, leads from the front weighing 5,560 kg.

Like every year, the elephants were taken for checking their weight at Sairam & Co, Government Approved Weigh Bridge on Dhanvanthri Road today, where all the elephants took part in the process, with their Mahouts and Kavadis accompanying them.

They were later taken to Palace, where they will be camping till their farewell on Oct. 15, after the culmination of Navarathri with Jumboo Savari on Oct. 12.

After Abhimanyu, elephant Dhananjaya is second in weight with 5,155 kg, followed by Bheema – 4,945 kg, Gopi – 4,970 kg, Ekalavya – 4,730 kg, Kanjan – 4,515 kg, Rohith – 3,625 kg, Varalakshmi – 3,495 kg and Lakshmi – 2,480 kg.

Rehearsal tomorrow

Tomorrow (Aug. 25), the rehearsal will be conducted within Palace precincts, while they will be taken out on routine walk from Monday (Aug. 26) on Jumboo Savari route — Palace to Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap and back to Palace. The focus will be on new elephants — Ekalavya, Kanjan and especially Rohit, who had run amok during canon firing practice associated with Dasara festival last year.

DCF (Wildlife) Mysuru Division Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda said: “As per the tradition, the elephants were subjected to weight check, following which the level of special diet to be fed for elephants will be decided to keep them in good health. The special diet will also enhance their strength to make them ready for the D-day with regular practice.”

Ganesh Prasad, owner of Sairam and Co., said, for the past several years, elephants are brought for weight check. It is our good fortune and the opportunity blessed by the Goddess Chamundeshwari, that we have been entrusted with the related task. We prepare for the exercise every year upon receiving the information from Forest Department.

Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman said that all the elephants are healthy and will be taken for training to make them fit for Jumboo Savari. RFO Santosh Hoogar, Assistant Rangaraju and others were present.