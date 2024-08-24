It will be a loss to Mysuru if CM Siddaramaiah resigns: Hoteliers

August 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst calls for his resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam, the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has expressed strong support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, arguing that his resignation would hinder Mysuru’s development.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan on Friday, Association President C. Narayanagowda criticised the calls for the CM’s resignation. “Siddaramaiah, being from Mysuru, brings significant benefits to the city. After D. Devaraj Urs, Mysuru waited 33 years for a CM from here,” he said.

Narayanagowda highlighted Siddaramaiah’s contributions to healthcare and infrastructure, noting that during his first term as CM, he established and upgraded numerous Government Hospitals serving surrounding districts. “He has also allocated over Rs. 3,000 crore for infrastructure development,” he added.

He emphasised that if Siddaramaiah continues for another term, Mysuru stands to gain significantly. The CM has promised further developments, including infrastructure and tourism projects like Disneyland at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam and Film City.

“The CM has allocated Rs. 40 crore for this Dasara, which will attract thousands of tourists, boosting Mysuru’s business and commerce. Siddaramaiah should remain in office to continue enhancing Mysuru’s business, tourism and infrastructure,” he noted.

Hon. Treasurer K. Bhaskar Shetty, Hon. Secretary A.R. Ravindra Bhat, State Hotel Owners Association Vice-President Ravi Shastri and Secretary of Hotel Owners’ Charitable Trust Subramanya were present.