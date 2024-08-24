Congress High Command assures full support to CM Siddaramaiah

August 24, 2024

New Delhi: The Congress High Command has decided to stand firm in supporting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been accused of being involved in the MUDA 50:50 sites scam.

Ahead of the Karnataka High Court hearing on Aug. 29, where CM Siddaramaiah has questioned the Governor’s permission to prosecute him, both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met the party leaders including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Congress Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala at the party office in New Delhi yesterday and held discussions along with the relevant documents pertaining to MUDA scam.

The Congress party is said to have not only vowed to back the Chief Minister in fighting his case in Courts but has also promised to explore all options including a meeting with the President of India along with the leaders of I.N.D.I Alliance to file a complaint against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, Dy.CM Shivakumar said there was a conspiracy to destabilise the Government using the Governor’s Office and added that it was not only a conspiracy against the Chief Minister but also against the five guarantee schemes announced by the State Government.

“We have apprised the High Command in detail about the developments for which the party has instructed us to continue working for the welfare of the poor and backward communities. The Congress party leaders of the State and country are with CM Siddaramaiah,” he added.

Congress Party Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who also spoke to the mediapersons, said that the Karnataka Governor had gone against the Constitution to permit for the prosecution of the Chief Minister and added that party will fight the case in the Court of Law as well as in the people’s court.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who thanked the party High Command for extending support, reiterated that he would continue to fight against the Governor’s decision in Court.

CM Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Ministers Dr. G. Parameshwar, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, K.J. George, Priyank Kharge, Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLA and Legal Advisor to CM A.S. Ponnanna. Earlier, at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held in Bengaluru, the party MLAs extended their support in unanimous to CM Siddaramaiah to the proposal tabled by senior MLA R.V. Deshpande and seconded by MLA Tanveer Sait.

Cabinet reshuffle after Channapatna by-poll?

During the meeting with the Congress Party High Command, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are said to have discussed about Cabinet reshuffle and change of guard in KPCC. CM Siddaramaiah submitted a proposal to drop five to six Ministers from the Cabinet to make way for new faces for which the Party High Command is said have advised Siddaramaiah to wait till the completion of Channapatna by-election.

Meanwhile, D.K. Shivakumar is said to have told the party High Command to continue him as the KPCC President till the completion of BBMP and local body polls.

After attending a series of meetings, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returned to Bengaluru late in the night. He is expected to take part in a series of programmes today as per the earlier fixed schedule.