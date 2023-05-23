MUDA accused of aiding private party to usurp 27-acre land

May 23, 2023

DC seeks explanation from MUDA Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the allegations of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ruling in favour of a private party and submitting an affidavit to Karnataka High Court to facilitate 27.34 acres of land worth several crores of rupees in the heart of the city, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has served a notice (dated May 19, 2023) to Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

The MUDA Commissioner has been summoned to come with relevant documents related to the meeting where the order was passed to ratify the demand of a private party regarding the ownership of aforementioned land.

“The 27 acres and 34 guntas of land under question falls under different survey numbers of Dattagalli, Mysuru taluk, like 27/1, 27/2, 27/3, 27/4, 29/1A, 32, 38/1, 38/2 and 41/2. The MUDA meeting held on Mar. 21, 2023 had decided in favour of the said extent of land listed under Subject No. 13 (4), according to an affidavit submitted to the High Court. The decision is against the interest of MUDA, but in favour of the third party to usurp the land worth several crores of rupees, on the basis of High Court order, as stated by Advocate H.M. Murlidhar in the legal notice issued on May 12, 2023,” DC Dr. Rajendra has stated in the notice issued to MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar.

Dr. Rajendra has further stated, “Firstly, the MUDA decision during the meeting held on Mar. 21, 2023 is not received yet. While ratifying the decision, no meeting was held at MUDA. More than that, as alleged by the Advocate, the decision was not taken on Mar. 21, 2023. This being the reality, what was the intention behind directly submitting the decision of MUDA to the High Court, without bringing it to the notice of members of MUDA? What was the inevitability? On whose order and what basis the ratification of the procedures were submitted to High Court? What is the objection filed by MUDA in this case at the Court? Is the said order questioned?

The said property is a MUDA asset and it is the primary duty of the Authority to protect the same. Despite this, the maintenance of 27 acres of land in the heart of the city in a whimsical manner and the way MUDA has proceeded by submitting the decision taken without any ratification to the Court, casts aspersion.

Without proceeding further and stalling the procedure, you (MUDA Commissioner) have been directed to appear along with the relevant documents and written explanation in relation to the queries raised above, DC Dr. Rajendra had stated in the notice to MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar. MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, however, denied the allegations made in the notice as far from truth.

The DC will also be given an explanation in this regard and a notice will be issued to Veerkumar Jain who has sent a legal notice through his Advocate.