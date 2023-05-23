Depositing Rs. 2,000 currency notes at Banks begins

May 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The process of depositing currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 2,000 began at various Banks in the city this morning.

This follows the decision of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 18, 2023, withdrawing the circulation of Rs. 2,000 currency notes, but continuing to be legal tender, with the time provided till Sept. 30, 2023 for those having the said currency notes to deposit them at the branches of their respective Banks.

The customers at various Banks in city were seen depositing such currency notes to their account, at the counter or machine, without any ID proof, as directed by RBI.

A Bank Manager seeking anonymity said: “There is no need for customers to produce documents to prove their identity, as the accounts will be already seeded with their ID proofs like Aadhaar and PAN numbers.”