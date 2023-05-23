Depositing Rs. 2,000 currency notes at Banks begins
News, Top Stories

Depositing Rs. 2,000 currency notes at Banks begins

May 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The process of depositing currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 2,000 began at various Banks in the city this morning.

This follows the decision of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 18, 2023, withdrawing the circulation of Rs. 2,000 currency notes, but continuing to be legal tender, with the time provided till Sept. 30, 2023 for those having the said currency notes to deposit them at the branches of their respective Banks.

The customers at various Banks in city were seen depositing such currency notes to their account, at the counter or machine, without any ID proof, as directed by RBI.

A Bank Manager seeking anonymity said: “There is no need for customers to produce documents to prove their identity, as the accounts will be already seeded with their ID proofs like Aadhaar and PAN numbers.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching