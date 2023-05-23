Smuggling of whale vomit worth crores of rupees

May 23, 2023

H.D. Kote Police nab three persons

Mysore/Mysuru: H.D. Kote Police have arrested three persons who were found smuggling whale vomit (Ambergris) and have seized the whale vomit weighing 9.821 kg worth crores of rupees from them. It is learnt that a kilogram (kg) of whale vomit would cost Rs. 2.5 crore in the black market.

Addressing a press meet at her Office in city this morning, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar said that H.D. Kote Inspector and staff intercepted a Maruti Swift car (KA-03-NG-7138) near Indian Hotel, close to Hand Post in H.D. Kote and arrested the three persons besides seizing the whale vomit.

The SP further said that the three accused were produced before a Court, which remanded them to judicial custody. A case has been registered against the three accused under Sections 2, 39, 44, 48, 51, 57 and 58 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Ambergris, or whale vomit, is a solid waxy substance originating in the intestine of the whale, and it is frequently discovered floating on the water or washing up on the coasts. It can also be found in the stomachs of dead sperm whales. It is highly valued by perfume makers as a fixative that allows the scent to endure much longer.

H.D. Kote Inspector Shabir Hussain, CEN Inspector Purushotham and staff Mahadevaswamy, Syed Kabiruddin, Mohan, Sunil, Yogesh, Kirankumar, Riteshkumar, S. Manjunath, B.V. Manjunath and Rangaswamy took part in the nabbing and seizing operation.

Vehicle-lifter arrested

Periyapatna Police have arrested a person on charges of lifting vehicles, said SP Seema Latkar.

The SP said that a Passion Plus bike (KA-45-H-2134) was stolen near Kaggundi Tobacco Board in Periyapatna taluk on Feb. 11 and the bike owner Prasanna had lodged a complaint with Periyapatna Police.

Periyapatna Inspector K.V. Sridar and staff, under the guidance of Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandinin and Hunsur Sub-Division DSP M.K. Mahesh arrested the accused on May 18 and interrogated him during which the accused is said to have confessed of lifting six bikes and one tractor worth about Rs. 8 lakh.

Priyapatna Inspector K.V. Sridhar, Sub-Inspector Prakash Madlur and staff K.S. Lingarajappa and Satish Kumar took part in the operation.

District Police trace 40 stolen mobile phones

Following incidents of mobile phones being stolen, a special Police team led by CEN Inspector Purushotham was formed to trace the mobile phones. The special Police team, guided by SP Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, collected information and in the past two months have traced 40 stolen mobile phones worth Rs. 8 lakh. The Police had traced a total of 30 mobile phones worth about Rs. 5 lakh and had returned them to their owners in the past.

CEN Inspector Purushotham and staff S. Manjunath, B.V. Manjunath, Venkatesh, Mahesh, Rangaswamy, Srinivasprasad, Mahesh Kumar, Abhishek, Adarsh, Manu and Abhilash took part in the tracing and recovery operation.

Addl. SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP Muddumahadevaiah and others were present at the press meet.