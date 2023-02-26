Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at JSS Mysore Urban Haat

February 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: SP Seema Latkar and Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri inaugurated a 10-day Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav organised by JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Mysuru, at its premises in Hebbal Industrial Area here on Friday. The expo will be open between 10 am and 8 pm till Mar. 5.

The Utsav has been organised jointly by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad, Industrial Extension Cottage, Cottage and Rural Industries, a subsidiary of Government of Gujarat, with the intent of providing the articles directly from artisans to customers at affordable prices, in keeping with the aspirations of Gujarat Government, under its Hastkala Setu Yojana.

Inaugurating the Utsav, SP Seema Latkar said, “Mysuru is a city of art and culture and it is only with these kinds of Mela that our art and culture can be conserved. At the 60 stalls opened here, Gujarati artisans have unveiled the culture of their State. Mysureans must make judicious use of the opportunity.”

ZP CEO Gayatri said, “The Mela organised at JSS Mysore Urban Haat is a combination of several specialities, every time. This time also, it promises a different experience with dressing and decorative materials depicting Gujarati culture. People should make use of it.”

The customers from Mysuru and surroundings can access dress materials, decorative items that portray Gujarati culture, directly from the artisans. Over 60 popular and creative artisans from various parts of Gujarat have been participating in the Utsav along with their products that are for display and sale.

Patola saree, Chandini saree, bedsheet, towel, cushion cover with embroidery works, environmental friendly ornaments, dress materials, clay made items, metal works, kurti, Chania Choli and several other attractive handicraft and handloom products of quality, are available at lesser price.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Mysore Urban Haat Project Officer Shivananja Swamy & Joint Director Dr. H.R. Mahadeva Swamy were present.