MP bats for the use of Nano fertilisers
News

MP bats for the use of Nano fertilisers

February 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has advocated the use of liquid form of Nano fertilisers by saying its use leads to better yield for farmers.

He was speaking at a District-level Annual Conference of Dealers of Fertilisers and Pesticides of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts held at Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantap at Kuvempunagar here on Saturday.

“I have personally used Nano fertilisers in my farm land and know its uses. If you use them with discretion for select crops, you can get good yield. The use of Nano fertilisers will also reduce the expenses of chemical fertilisers,” said Pratap Simha.

Stating that organic stimulants and pesticides are having a Goods and Service Tax (GST) of 5 to 18 percent at present,  the MP assured that he will try to get GST exemptions for these items and also said that he will discuss the 17 problems of fertiliser dealers with Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagawanth Khuba and try to solve their problems.

Mysuru District Agriculture Department Joint Director Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar, Chamarajanagar District Joint Director Dr. K. Madhusudan, Mysuru Division Horticulture Department Joint Director Dr. H.M. Nagaraj, Pesticides Dealers  Association President M.A. Nanjappa and other office-bearers were present.

